Weather tomorrow October 6: IMD issues heavy rain, thunderstorm alert for several states – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, Andhra, Himachal, Karnataka

Weather tomorrow October 6: IMD predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in several states. Check IMD forecast here.

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Weather tomorrow October 6: IMD issues heavy rain, thunderstorm alert for several states – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, Andhra, Himachal, Karnataka | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The southwest monsoon has intensified in several Indian states, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy showers in parts of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Tuesday. Several other parts may witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Thunderstorms with lightning are likely in Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad Weather

The capital city and its adjoining areas are expected to remain largely dry tomorrow. According to IMD, partly cloudy skies and gusty winds are expected in NCR region with no signs of rainfall.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

The state is also likely to remain dry on Tuesday. The weather department has issued no major weather warning for east or west UP in its latest warning bulletin.

Graphical Representation

Himachal Pradesh Weather

According to IMD, hill states such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Tuesday. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are also expected to see monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, with isolated rain.

IMD has predicted rain in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh in the coming days, while Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may remain wet through Saturday.

Maharashtra Weather

The weather department has forecast rainfall in parts of Central Maharashtra, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Nanded, Latur, Jalna, Parbhani, Dharashiv (Osmanabad), Beed, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Hingoli, Paithan, Sillod, Vaijapur, and Udgir on Wednesday and Thursday.

Konkan and Goa are also expected to witness similar weather on Wednesday.

Andhra Pradesh Weather

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana may also see thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds on Tuesday.

Karnataka Weather

The IMD has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely in Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Parts of coastal and south interior Karnataka may witness thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday.

East, Central India Forecast

Central Indian states including Bihar, Chhattisgarh and western Madhya Pradesh are expected to witness thunderstorms and lightning on Tuesday.

Rain is also likely in parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Sikkim over the coming days.