Weather tomorrow October 8: IMD issues heavy rain alert for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu; Thunderstorms in Bihar and Haryana

Weather tomorrow October 8: In a matter of alert for the residents of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted widespread weather activity across multiple regions on October 8. In its weather report, the top weather department has predicted that heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Furthermore, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected to impact isolated locations across Northern, Eastern and Southern India. Meanwhile, strong surface winds will prevail over Andhra Pradesh, though no warning has been issued for fishermen. Here are all the details you need to know about the IMD weather forecast issued for October 8.
Heavy Rainfall / Thunderstorms: Heavy rain or thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–50 km/h) over East Uttar Pradesh.
Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds (30-40 km/h): Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh.
Lightning Only: Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad.
Heavy Rainfall: Isolated heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.
Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds (30-40 km/h): Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar.
Heavy Rainfall: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds (40-50 km/h): Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds (30-40 km/h): Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe.
Strong Winds: Strong surface winds over isolated areas of Andhra Pradesh.
Thunderstorms & Lightning: Isolated activity across Chhattisgarh.
Heavy Rainfall: Very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Thunderstorms with Gusty Winds (40–50 km/h): Expected at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.
Thunderstorms with Gusty Winds (30–40 km/h): Forecasted at isolated locations across Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mahe, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal & Sikkim.
Parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, are likely to receive moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms over the next two days, the Met office said on Wednesday. Rain is expected to occur in four south Bengal’s districts, namely Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas, besides the state capital.
Kolkata remained cloudy since Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, a thunderstorm swept across the city, accompanied by heavy rain. The possibility of more thunderstorms is likely to increase after evening, the weather office said. The Meteorological Department initially issued a yellow alert for the districts. It later upgraded the warning to orange for all four districts in south Bengal.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.