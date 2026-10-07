Weather tomorrow October 8: IMD issues heavy rain alert for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu; Thunderstorms in Bihar and Haryana

The IMD has issued a heavy rainfall alert for October 8 across Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, alongside widespread thunderstorm warnings.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/weather-tomorrow-october-8-imd-issues-heavy-rain-alert-for-west-bengal-tamil-nadu-thunderstorms-in-bihar-and-haryana-8533747/ Copy

IMD weather forecast- Representational image

Weather tomorrow October 8: In a matter of alert for the residents of India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted widespread weather activity across multiple regions on October 8. In its weather report, the top weather department has predicted that heavy rainfall is likely over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Furthermore, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are expected to impact isolated locations across Northern, Eastern and Southern India. Meanwhile, strong surface winds will prevail over Andhra Pradesh, though no warning has been issued for fishermen. Here are all the details you need to know about the IMD weather forecast issued for October 8.

Weather tomorrow October 8: Area-wise IMD forecast

Northwest India

Heavy Rainfall / Thunderstorms: Heavy rain or thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (30–50 km/h) over East Uttar Pradesh. Read more: IND vs WI 2026 1st T20I, Lucknow Weather Updates: Will rain and thunderstorm wash out first game of series

Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds (30-40 km/h): Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh.

Lightning Only: Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad.

East & Northeast India

Heavy Rainfall: Isolated heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds (30-40 km/h): Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Bihar.

Southern India

Heavy Rainfall: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds (40-50 km/h): Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Thunderstorms & Gusty Winds (30-40 km/h): Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Mahe.

Strong Winds: Strong surface winds over isolated areas of Andhra Pradesh.

Central India

Thunderstorms & Lightning: Isolated activity across Chhattisgarh.

Key Forecast Highlights for October 8

Heavy Rainfall: Very likely at isolated places over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Thunderstorms with Gusty Winds (40–50 km/h): Expected at isolated places over East Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Thunderstorms with Gusty Winds (30–40 km/h): Forecasted at isolated locations across Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mahe, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal & Sikkim.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms likely to lash Kolkata, four south Bengal districts for two days

Parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, are likely to receive moderate to heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms over the next two days, the Met office said on Wednesday. Rain is expected to occur in four south Bengal’s districts, namely Howrah, Hooghly, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas, besides the state capital.

Kolkata remained cloudy since Wednesday morning. In the afternoon, a thunderstorm swept across the city, accompanied by heavy rain. The possibility of more thunderstorms is likely to increase after evening, the weather office said. The Meteorological Department initially issued a yellow alert for the districts. It later upgraded the warning to orange for all four districts in south Bengal.