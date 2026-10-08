Weather Tomorrow, October 9: IMD issues heavy rain and thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu, Kerala – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal

The IMD has forecast rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across several parts of India over the next few days. Check forecast here.

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Weather Tomorrow, October 9: IMD issues heavy rain and thunderstorm warning for Tamil Nadu, Kerala – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal | Image: ANI

Weather Tomorrow: The southwest monsoon has intensified in several parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in several states, including Tamil Nadu and Kerala, over the next few days. States like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and some Northern States that are facing dry spells may receive very light showers. The weather department has issued a yellow alert for eight districts in Uttarakhand.

Delhi Weather

According to IMD, the capital city and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) may witness partly cloudy skies on Friday. The maximum temperature is expected to to hover between 32 degrees Celsius and 33 degrees Celsius. The region may receive rainfall in the coming days.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

The weather department has forecast scattered rainfall over the coming days. Lucknow city is expected to witness showers.

Uttarakhand Weather

A yellow alert for rain has been issued for eight districts of Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Haridwar, Tehri, Pauri Garhwal, Almora, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar. Moderate showers are expected in several parts of the state over the next four days.

Rain and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) are likely in several parts of Uttarakhand, while light to moderate rain may occur at some places till Tuesday.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

The hill state is expected to witness rain, thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds through October 11. Parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may also experience thunderstorms, lightning and rain over the coming days.

Punjab, Haryana Weather

IMD has forecast thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, with rain in several parts of Punjab till Sunday. Weather conditions are expected to remain unsettled across the region.

Kerala, Karnataka Weather

There is a possibility of rain in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep. Monsoon activity is also likely in parts of Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while scattered showers are expected in several other regions.

Southwest Monsoon Update

According to IMD, the southwest monsoon is in the process of withdrawing from states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana. It is now marking a gradual shift towards the post-monsoon season. Despite the withdrawal process, rain activity is very likely across several states. South Indian states are expected to witness a few heavy spells, with North India receiving scattered showers.