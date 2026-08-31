Weather Tomorrow, September 1: IMD warns of heavy rain in several states – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, MP, Assam, Bihar, UP

Weather Forecast: IMD has issued heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and warning for several states including Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Uttarakhand. Check weather forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra and other states.

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Weather Tomorrow, September 1: IMD warns of heavy rain in several states – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, MP, Assam, Bihar, UP | Image: ANI

Weather Update: Monsoon activity has intensified in several Indian states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of very heavy rainfall in Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Uttarakhand. Isolated downpours are expected over Odisha and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Monsoon activities like thunderstorms and lightning are expected in several states tomorrow.

IMD Alert For Tuesday

Parts of Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Uttarakhand are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

According to IMD, heavy rains are also predicted in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Sikkim and West Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi, Haryana And Chandigarh Weather

The weather department has predicted heavy rain in parts of Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh on Tuesday, with thunderstorms and lightning also possible in parts of the region.

Odisha, Chhattisgarh Weather

Due to the current weather conditions, states like Odisha and Chhattisgarh are likely to see isolated extremely heavy rainfall on Tuesday. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also expected in several parts of Odisha. Heavy rain is also possible in Jharkhand and Bihar.

Graphical Representation

Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh, J&K Weather

The weather department has forecast very heavy rain in several parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, while downpour has been predicted for Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad.

Monsoon activity with heavy rain is expected in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow.

MP, Chhattisgarh Weather

According to IMD, very heavy rain is likely over east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Thunderstorms and lightning are likely in both states.

East And Northeast India Weather

Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya may see very heavy rain in isolated areas, while Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also likely to receive heavy rain. Several parts of the Northeast may also see thunderstorms and lightning.

States including Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim are expected to receive heavy showers on Tuesday.

Several sstates,including Bihar, Jharkhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam , Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness downpour tomorrow.

West India Forecast

Scattered rainfall is possible in parts of Gujarat, Marathwada, Saurashtra and Kutch. More widespread rain is likely over Konkan and Goa.

South India Weather

Monsoon showers are likely over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep, Karaikal and Telangana. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karnataka.