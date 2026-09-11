Weather tomorrow, September 12: Heavy rainfall warning in several states, yellow alert in Odisha – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, MP, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar

Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for several states, including Delhi, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Punjab. Check weather forecast here.

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Weather tomorrow, September 12: Heavy rainfall warning in several states, yellow alert in Odisha – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, MP, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar | ImageL ANI

Weather Forecast: The monsoon activity continues to remain active over several states, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) having issued warnings for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several states. States including Delhi, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Haryana, Uttarakhand and Punjab are expected to witness monsoon activity tomorrow, September 12. IMD has issued a yellow alert for Odisha until September 13, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Delhi-NCR Weather

According to the weather department, the capital city, including Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, is expected to witness rainfall activity for the next two days as monsoon conditions remain active in the region.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

The weather department has predicted light to moderate showers in some parts of Uttar Pradesh. Several cities of the state will witness cloudy skies as monsoon conditions remain active in the region.

Rajasthan Weather

The state is expected to witness rain and thunderstorm activity in several parts on Saturday. The IMD has issued a thunderstorm and lightning warning for the Western and Eastern parts of the state.

Odisha Weather

Rainfall and thunderstorms are expected in several parts of the state, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing yellow alert for several districts. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is possible in several parts of the state till September 13.

Bihar Weather

The state is expected to witness rain and thunderstorms on September 12, as monsoon activity remains active in the region due to current weather conditions. Monsoon activities such as heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and strong winds are possible in several parts of the state.

Haryana Weather

The state is expected to witness rain and thunderstorms on September 12. IMD has forecast rainfall activity in several parts of the state, with some areas potentially experiencing heavier showers and thunderstorms.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

According to IMD, the hill state is expected to witness rain and thunderstorms in several parts on Saturday as monsoon activity remains active in the region. Due to the current weather conditions, monsoon activity can intensify in several parts in the coming days.