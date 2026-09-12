Weather Tomorrow, September 13: Rain, thunderstorm warning, Odisha under Yellow alert – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu

Weather Tomorrow: The IMD has forecast heavy rain and thunderstorms across several states, including Delhi, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Rajasthan. Check IMD weather forecast here.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/weather-tomorrow-september-13-rain-thunderstorm-warning-odisha-under-yellow-alert-check-forecast-for-delhi-maharashtra-bihar-up-uttarakhand-tamil-nadu-8522979/ Copy

Weather Tomorrow, September 13: Rain, thunderstorm warning, Odisha under Yellow alert – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, UP, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu | Image: ANI

Weather Tomorrow: The Southwest Monsoon is still active in several parts of India due to current weather conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in major states. Heavy to very heavy showers are very likely in parts of Delhi, Odisha and Uttarakhand on Sunday. Rainfall activity is likely to increase in parts of Rajasthan and Bihar from tomorrow. Check IMD weather forecast here.

Delhi Weather

According to the weather department, the capital city is expected to witness monsoon rain tomorrow, with the wet spell expected to continue until September 16. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 33 degrees Celsius and 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely around 27 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra Weather

IMD has warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Nashik, Ahilyanagar (Ahmednagar), Solapur, Satara, Kolhapur, Sangli, Jalgaon, Dhule, Nandurbar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Malegaon, Bhusawal, Ichalkaranji, Miraj, Baramati, Sinnar, Kopargaon, Sangamner, Chopda, Amalner, Shirur, Gadhinglaj and Vita.

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Konkan and Goa, Marathwada and Saurashtra and Kutch. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated places over Maharashtra overall.

Isolated thunderstorms with gusty winds (40–50 kmph) are predicted over Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Dharashiv (Osmanabad), Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Jalna, Beed, Hingoli, Ambad, Udgir, Basmath, Gangakhed, Sailu, Kannad, Shahada, Degloor, Bhokar, Partur, Majalgaon, Georai, Ahmadpur, Nilanga, Ausa, Tuljapur, Kallam and Parli.

The IMD issued a Yellow Alert for tomorrow, warning of light to moderate rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Odisha Weather

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Odisha, warning of rain and thunderstorms in several districts. Some parts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall through September 13.

Graphical Representation

Uttarakhand Weather

The weather department has predicted fairly widespread rainfall and thunderstorms in parts of Uttarakhand on Sunday, with enhanced monsoon activity likely to continue until September 14.

Rajasthan Weather

Monsoon activity, including rainfall, is expected in several parts of the state on Sunday. Moderate to heavy rainfall is very likely in Jaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Udaipur and Ajmer divisions.

Heavy rainfall is also possible at isolated places in the Kota and Udaipur divisions and adjoining areas until September 14.

Light to moderate showers are also expected in parts of western Rajasthan, including the Bikaner and Jodhpur divisions. Monsoon rain are likely in the region till September 16.

Bihar Weather

Light to moderate rainfall is expected at some places of the state in the coming days. Heavy showers are also possible at few places, according to the Meteorological Service Centre.

Uttarakhand Weather

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected across the hill state on Sunday, with heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are very likely at isolated locations on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu Weather

Light to moderate rainfall is likely over several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, with moderate showers likely over Western Ghats districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (55–60 kmph) are predicted by the IMD at isolated places.