Weather Tomorrow September 14: heavy rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds warning for several states – Check IMD forecast for Maharashtra, Delhi, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, MP

Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department has issued a weather warning for several states, including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala. Monsoon activity such as heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning are possible in several states on September 14. Check IMD forecast here.

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Weather Tomorrow September 14: heavy rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds warning for several states – Check IMD forecast for Maharashtra, Delhi, Odisha, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, MP | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The Southwest monsoon has intensified in parts of India due to the current weather conditions, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a fresh warning for intense monsoon activities in several states, including Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala. The fresh forecast indicates heavy rains and thunderstorms in several states on Monday, September 14. The southern part of India is expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph tomorrow. Here is a look at the weather forecast for different regions.

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram Weather

According to the fresh forecast by the weather department, the capital city and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are expected to witness an unsettled and rainy day tomorrow, with cloudy conditions. Thunderstorms and spells of monsoon rains are likely in several parts of the region. Delhi is expected to receive showers in the morning hours and another spell of rain during the afternoon.

Mumbai Weather

The Maximum City and adjoining areas are expected to receive monsoon showers tomorrow. As per the weather department, thunderstorms, lightning, light to moderate rainfall and strong winds (40-50 kmph) are expected on Monday in some places.

Maharashtra Weather

The IMD has predicted fairly widespread/widespread rainfall in most places of the Konkan and Goa region. Isolated heavy rainfall is forecast over Konkan on Monday.

Monson showers are expected at many places in Madhya Maharashtra, including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Malegaon, Baramati and Latur. Isolated heavy rainfall is also predicted specifically over the region.

Scattered rainfall is expected on Monday at some places in Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Beed, Jalna, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Ambajogai, Udgir, Osmanabad, Aurangabad, Manwath and Gangakhed.

Rainfall is also expected at some places in Vidarbha.

Parts of Marathwada and Madhya Maharashtra are also expected to witness thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds tomorrow. Light to moderate surface winds are possible on the Konkan Coast.

Graphical Representation

Odisha Weather

The state is likely to see monsoon activities tomorrow such as rain and thunderstorms in several areas. IMD has also warned of heavy rain in several parts, while isolated areas may receive heavy rainfall.

Bihar Weather

Several parts of the state are expected to witness partly cloudy to sunny day with isolated thunderstorms on Monday. The weather department has also flagged Bihar among the states that could witness rain and thunderstorm activity tomorrow.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

According to IMD, Western UP is expected to see isolated to scattered light-to-moderate rainfall on Monday. Heavier spells are very likely in western/NCR-bordering districts, including Meerut, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Buldandshahr, Jhansi, Kanpur and Etawah.

Eastern UP is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall tomorrow, with heavy rainfall warnings issued for Sitapur, Unnao, Sultanpur, Azamgarh, Mainpuri, Ghazipur, Ballia, Banda, Prayagraj, Deoria, Gonda, Balrampur, Gorakhpur, Sonbhadra and Mirzapur.

Madhya Pradesh Weather

According to the official IMD weather summary and sub-divisional alerts, West and East Madhya Pradesh are expected to see fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on Monday accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning.

IMD has also issued a Yellow alert for moderate-to-heavy showers, thunderstorms and lightning for districts including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Dewas, Narsinghpur, Hoshangabad, Guna, Khandwa, Morena, Sheopur, Vidisha, Ashok Nagar, Neemuch, Umaria, Chhindwara and Katni.

Southern India Weather

Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana are expected to witness isolated to scattered light-to-moderate rainfall tomorrow.

Isolated light-to-moderate rainfall, with heavy rainfall spells likely at isolated places of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and Karnataka.

Kerala is likely to receive widespread light-to-moderate rainfall, with isolated heavy rainfall on September 14.