Weather Tomorrow September 16: IMD warning issued for several states – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Odisha, Karnataka

IMD has issued a weather alert for several parts of the country. The latest forecast predicts heavy rainfall in several regions on Wednesday.

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Weather Tomorrow September 16: IMD warning issued for several states – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal, Odisha, Karnataka

Weather Forecast: The current weather conditions have intensified monsoon activity in several states, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting very heavy rainfall in several states. A monsoon downpour is expected in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, and Mahe on Wednesday. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are also expected in several regions.

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram Weather

According to the IMD, the capital city and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) is expected to witness partly cloudy weather tomorrow with chances of thunderstorms and rain in some areas. Continued rainfall activity is predicted in the region with thunderstorms and lightning possible in the region.

Bihar Weather

The state is likely to experience rain and thunderstorms with little showers in several parts. Thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds warning are also issued for tomorrow.

Odisha Weather

Odisha is likely to experience partly cloudy weather conditions. Rain and thunderstorms are also expected in several areas on Wednesday. The IMD has forecast lightning activity with gusty in some districts.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

According to IMD, the hill state is likely to experience partly cloudy weather with scattered showers on Wednesday. Weather is expected to remain unsettled in parts of the state.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

The IMD has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms across both eastern and western parts of the state.

IMD has also issued a Yellow alert for rain, lightning and storms Meerut, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), Agra, Mathura, Bareilly, Bijnor, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Hardoi, Kannauj, Kheri, Bahraich, Gonda, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Mirzapur, Fatehpur, Banda, Jhansi and Jalaun.

Karnataka Weather

Light to moderate rain accompanied by thundershowers and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) is likely over Kolar, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Tumakuru and Ballari. Other districts including Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Ramanagara, Mandya, Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Davanagere, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Mysuru and Hassan are expected to witness light to moderate showers tomorrow.

Light to moderate rain is also expected in part of North Interior Karnataka, including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Koppal, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag and Haveri.