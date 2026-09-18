Weather tomorrow, September 19: IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms across several states – Check forecast for Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar,

According to IMD, parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab and West Rajasthan are likely to receive rainfall on September 19. East Uttar Pradesh is also expected to witness similar conditions till 20. Check IMD forecast here.

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Weather tomorrow, September 19: IMD warns of rain, thunderstorms across several states – Check forecast for Delhi, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Bihar, | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: Southwest monsoon activity is likely to remain active across several parts of India on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in parts of northwest, central, east, west and southern India. Conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of the monsoon from West Rajasthan. However, parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and West Rajasthan are expected to receive rainfall and thunderstorms tomorrow. Check IMD forecast here.

Delhi Weather

Parts of Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall and thunderstorms on September 19.

East Uttar Pradesh is also expected to witness similar conditions till September 20.

Maharashtra Weather

Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada, including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Nandgaon, Malegaon, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna and Osmanabad are expected to receive rainfall on Saturday.

The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Nandgaon and Malegaon during September 20-22 and over Konkan and Goa during September 21-22.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely over several parts.

North India Weather

According to IMD, North Indian states, including Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and West Rajasthan are expected to receive scattered monsoon showers and thunderstorms on September 19.

Similar weather conditions are likely in East Uttar Pradesh during September 19-20.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

Himachal Pradesh is also likely to witness isolated rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms till September 24.

Madhya Pradesh Weather

The weather department has forecasted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall and thunderstorms over West Madhya Pradesh and East Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning are possible in Chhattisgarh on September 19.