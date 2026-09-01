Weather Tomorrow, September 2: Heavy rain warning for several states, yellow alert in Jharkhand — Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, MP, UP, Odisha, Uttarakhand

Weather Forecast: IMD has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for several parts of the country for Wednesday. Extremely heavy rainfall is possible in Chhattisgarh tomorrow. Check the weather forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, MP, UP and other states.

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Weather Tomorrow, September 2: Heavy rain warning for several states, yellow alert in Jharkhand — Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, MP, UP, Odisha, Uttarakhand

Weather Forecast: Southwest monsoon activity remains active in several states, with India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of heavy to very heavy rain in several states on Wednesday. The central Indian state of Chhattisgarh is going to witness extremely heavy rainfall tomorrow. Heavy showers are expected in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and the Northeast on Wednesday. Several states are also likely to experience monsoon activities, such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds tomorrow.

IMD Warning For Wednesday, September 2

According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely in parts of several states, including Chhattisgarh, east Madhya Pradesh, east Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Northeast.

IMD has issued a warning of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday. Very heavy rain is also expected over east Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand tomorrow.

Delhi-NCR Weather

IMD has predicted scattered rainfall in parts of Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh on Wednesday, with thunderstorms and lightning possible in the region. Heavy showers are also expected over Haryana and Chandigarh, with the possibility of rain continuing in the coming days.

Graphical Representation

Chhattisgarh Weather

The central Indian states are expected to witness isolated extremely heavy rainfall tomorrow. The IMD has also forecasted widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning in the state through the week.

North India Weather

Hill states, including Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, are expected to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow, with isolated very heavy rain forecast during the ongoing spell. Monsoon showers are also possible in Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and adjoining areas with thunderstorms and lightning in the region.

East and West Uttar Pradesh are likely to receive heavy rain, with very heavy rainfall expected at isolated places.

East, Northeast India Weather

According to IMD. Heavy rains are very likely in states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Sikkim.

Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha are expected to receive heavy rain tomorrow.

IMD has put Jharkhand under orange alert for isolated thunderstorms and lightning. The alert issued for 24 districts for the next three days.

In the Northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, widespread showers are expected on Wednesday.

Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may also witness monsoon activity tomorrow with heavy rainfall.

Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa Weather

The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall in parts of Konkan and Goa on Wednesday.

Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Saurashtra cities including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Hingoli, Jalna, Dharashiv, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Porbandar, Amreli, Morbi, Surendranagar, Gir Somnath, Devbhumi Dwarka, Botad, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Anjar, Mandvi, Mundra, Veraval, Dhoraji, Gondal, Jetpur, Wankaner, Amreli, Savarkundla, Mahuva, Palitana, Dhrol, Kalavad, Dwarka, Okha, Khambhalia, Una, Kodinar, Visavadar, Chotila, Limbdi, Wadhwan, may receive isolated to scattered rainfall during the day.

South India Weather

The weather department has issued a widespread rainfall warning for Coastal Karnataka for tomorrow.

Isolated to scattered rain is very likely in parts of Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal tomorrow. Monsoon activities like thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are possible over parts of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Telangana may also experience gusty winds tomorrow.