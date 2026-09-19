Weather tomorrow September 20: Heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightning warning issued – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Himachal, Tamil Nadu

According to IMD, parts of Delhi, West Rajasthan Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Himachal, Tamil Nadu are likely to receive monsoon rainfall on September 20. East Uttar Pradesh is also expected to witness similar conditions till 20. Check IMD forecast here.

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Weather tomorrow September 20: Heavy rain, thunderstorm, lightning warning issued - Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Odisha, Himachal, Tamil Nadu | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: Southwest Monsoon remains active over several parts of central, eastern and southern India due to the current weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted monsoon activities such as heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, lightening and gusty winds are expected in several parts of India on Sunday, September 20. The monsoon has begun its withdrawal from parts of West Rajasthan. The withdrawal line on Saturday passed through Ramgarh, Mohangarh, Phalodi and Khajuwala.

Heavy Rainfall Warning

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for several parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands on September 20. Fairly widespread monsoon showers, thunderstorm and lightning activity are expected over Bihar, Jharkhand and East Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi Weather

According to the IMD, the capital city will witness mainly dry weather with a partly cloudy sky on Sunday. Maximum or daytime temperatures are expected to hover between 33 degrees Celsius sto 35 degrees Celsius, with surface winds reaching up to 15kmph. Similar weather conditions are expected in the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Gurugram.

Graphical Representation

Maharashtra Weather

Konkan, Goa and Vidarbha regions are expected to experience fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning activity on Sunday. Fairly Widespread to Widespread rainfall possible between September 20-25.

Isolated to scattered light/moderate rainfall possible over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada region, including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Nandgaon, Malegaon, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Beed, Hingoli, Jalna and Osmanabad on Sunday.

Bihar, Jharkhand Weather

Isolated to scattered light-to-moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning activity across the state. Fairly widespread to widespread monsoon showers are likely over parts of Bihar during September 24-25.

Similar weather conditions are expected in parts of Jharkhand during September 23-25.

Several parts of Bihar may witness isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) tomorrow.

Odisha Weather

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is possible in several parts of the state on Sunday, with isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning activity. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is expected across Odisha on September 23-24.

Himachal Pradesh Weather

The hill state is likely to experience Isolated to scattered light rain activity tomorrow. Dry conditions are expected in lower regions as monsoon activity subsides across northwest India.

Tamil Nadu Weather

According to IMD, isolated heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (40–50 kmph) are expected in parts of Tamil Nadu tomorrow. Similar weather conditions are expected till September 25.