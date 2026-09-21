Weather Tomorrow September 22: Heavy rain, thunderstorm warning issued; red alert in Odisha – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh

The IMD has also issued a red alert for extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha. Check the IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh.

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Weather Tomorrow September 22: Heavy rain, thunderstorm warning issued; red alert in Odisha - Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh | Image: ANI

Weather Tomorrow: The southwest monsoon is still active in several states due to the current weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain in several states, including Kerala and Odisha. Meanwhile, North India, including Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), will not receive any significant rain in the coming days as the southwest monsoon continues to withdraw from parts of northwest India.

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad Weather

Delhi and adjoining National Capital Region (NCR), including Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad, are expected to remain mostly dry on Tuesday. IMD has not predicted any significant rainfall in the region as the monsoon withdraws from northwest India.

Mumbai Weather

According to the weather department, isolated to scattered showers are likely over the Konkan region, including Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Vasai-Virar, Alibag, Pen, Uran, Ratnagiri, Chiplun, Khed, Dapoli, Rajapur, Sawantwadi, Kankavli, Malvan, Vengurla and Devgad till September 25th-27th. Similar weather conditions is expected in Goa for the same period.

Graphical Representation

Maharashtra Weather

Isolated rainfall is also expected in Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada regions, including Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar, Solapur, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Nandurbar, Niphad, Malegaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Jalna, Hingoli, Dharashiv, Ambajogai, Udgir, Manwath, Gangakhed, on Tuesday, September 22.

A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Konkan and Goa till September 22.

Kerala Weather

The IMD has forecast light to moderate monsoon showers over Kerala till September 25, with isolated heavy showers in several parts, including Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki and Thrissur.

Odisha Weather

Several parts of the state are expected to receive heavy showers under the influence of a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal. IMD has also issued a red alert for extremely heavy showers, including Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri, on September 23.

Similar weather conditions are expected over Kalahandi, Kandhamal and Rayagada for September 24.

Andhra Pradesh Weather

According to the weather department, the South Odisha-North Andhra Pradesh coast is expected to witness monsoon activities as the deep depression moves towards the coast.