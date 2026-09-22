Weather tomorrow September 23: IMD issues heavy rain, thunderstorm alert for several states – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, Northeast

Weather Tomorrow: The southwest monsoon continues to intensify in several states, including Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana, where the IMD has sounded a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for Wednesday. Monsoon activity such as lightning, thunderstorms, and gusty winds is expected in parts of central, eastern, and southern India. Parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are expected to experience heavy spells tomorrow. Check the IMD forecast here.
According to IMD, the capital city is likely to remain dry without any significant weather warning. However, monsoon activity is expected to increase in parts of Uttar Pradesh. Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) are not under any weather warning for tomorrow. The region is expected to remain dry for a few days, with rainfall activity expected to increase later in the week. A similar weather condition is expected in Haryana and Chandigarh through September 28.
Konkan and Goa are expected to receive widespread rainfall tomorrow. Heavy monsoon showers are possible at isolated places. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely in the region.
Similar weather conditions are expected in Madhya Maharashtra, including, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Solapur, Kolhapur, Sangli, Miraj, Satara, Baramati, Ichalkaranji, Malegaon, Dhule, Jalgaon, Ahilya Nagar, Bhusawal, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna.
Parts of Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Latur, Jalna, Beed, Dharashiv, Parbhani and Hingoli may receive scattered rainfall at isolated places on Wednesday.
Heavy rain is also possible over Vidarbha from Wednesday, continuing through Saturday.
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