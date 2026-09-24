Weather tomorrow September 25: IMD issues heavy rain, thunderstorm warning, Jharkhand under orange alert – Check forecast for Delhi, Rajasthan, Bengal, UP, Jharkhand

Weather Tomorrow: IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across several states. An orange alert has been issued for Jharkhand. Check weather forecast for Delhi, UP, Maharashtra, Bengal, Rajasthan, Bihar and Odisha.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/weather-tomorrow-september-25-imd-issues-heavy-rain-thunderstorm-warning-jharkhand-under-orange-alert-check-forecast-for-delhi-rajasthan-bengal-up-jharkhand-8529748/ Copy

Weather tomorrow September 25: IMD issues heavy rain, thunderstorm warning, Jharkhand under orange alert – Check forecast for Delhi, Rajasthan, Bengal, UP, Jharkhand | Image: ANI

Weather Tomorrow: The southwest monsoon is still active in several parts of India, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting widespread rainfall in several states, including Telangana, Uttar Pradesh (East), Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Bihar, Odisha and some parts of south India. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also very likely in several regions. Check the weather forecast here.

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram Weather

According to IMD, several parts of Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh are expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall tomorrow. Similar weather conditions is expected to continue through September 29.

Uttar Pradesh Weather

Monsoon showers are expected to intensify in parts of Uttar Pradesh. East UP may witness very heavy rainfall till Saturday.

Several parts, including Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Mirzapur, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Sultanpur, Amethi, Pratapgarh, Chandauli, Bhadohi, Sonbhadra, Deoria, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Basti, Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur and Ambedkar Nagar are likely to receive very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Friday and Saturday,

Maharashtra Weather

Less rain is expected in the Konkan region on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, Friday. However, Marathwada and Vidarbha region, including, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Latur, Parbhani, Beed, Jalna, Dharashiv, Hingoli and Ambajogai may experience more rain at isolated places tomorrow.

IMD has issued an Orange alert for Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli and Gondia districts tomorrow.

West Bengal Weather

Due to the deep depression, which has formed over the Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rainfall is possible in several parts of West Bengal till Saturday.

In an advisory, IMD requested fishermen not to venture into the sea off West Bengal and Odisha coasts till Friday. Gusty wind of 55-65 kmph is expected to prevail in the region. Monsoon downpour expected in Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram, Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar tomorrow.

Rajasthan Weather

Parts of East Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dholpur, Dausa, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Bundi, Kota, Baran, Jhalawar, Sikar, Jhunjhunu and Chittorgarh are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall on Friday. The spell is expected to continue through September 27.

Several parts of West Rajasthan, including Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Nagaur, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Churu, Pali, Balotra, Phalodi and Sirohi, are expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall during the period.

Jharkhand, Bihar Weather

An Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall has been issued for isolated places in Ranchi, Khunti, Gumla, Simdega and West Singhbhum districts over the next 24 hours.

IMD has also issued a yellow alert for 11 districts for the same period.

Widespread rainfall is possible in several parts of Bihar on Friday, with heavy rain likely at isolated places. Monsoon downpour is also possible at isolated places.

Odisha Weather

According to IMD, widespread rainfall to lash several parts of the state on Friday. Very heavy rainfall is possible at isolated places. Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also possible in some parts.