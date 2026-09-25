Weather tomorrow September 26: Extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Odisha

Weather Tomorrow September 26: Check the latest IMD forecast for heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning across UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh and Odisha.

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Weather tomorrow September 26: Extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Odisha | Image: ANI

Weather Tomorrow: The Southwest monsoon is expected to intensify in parts of north and central India on Saturday, September 26, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Monsoon activities such as rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning are likely over hill states including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad till September 30.

Delhi Weather

According to the weather department, the capital city is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds(40-50kmph) on Saturday.

The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 33 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra Weather

Isolated to scattered rainfall is expected in parts of Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada during the next few days.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, with gusts up to 60 kmph, are likely over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on September 26, according to IMD.

Cities like Pune, Nashik, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Satara, Sangli, Kolhapur, Solapur, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nanded, Latur, Beed, Parbhani, Jalna, Hingoli, and Dharashiv (Osmanabad) are expected to witness Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph on Saturday.

Strong surface winds are also possible in parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on September 26.

Humidity is expected to be between 85-60 percent.

Graphical Representation

UP, Himachal, Uttarakhand Weather

The weather department has predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning over parts of Uttarakhand tomorrow. Similar weather conditions will be expected over Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad tomorrow.

Parts of West Uttar Pradesh including, Agra, Aligarh, Amroha, Baghpat, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Bijnor, Etah, Firozabad, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Hathras, Kasganj, Khurja, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Noida, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Sambhal, Shamli and Shahjahanpur are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms on September 26.

While East Uttar Pradesh is expected to witness similar weather conditions on September 26.

MP, Chhattisgarh Weather

Parts of West Madhya Pradeshm, including Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Dewas, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Dhar, Khargone, Khandwa, Barwani, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Burhanpur and Shajapur are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorms on September 26.

Similar weather conditions are expected in East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh till September 28.

Bihar, Bengal, Jharkhand Weather

According to IMD, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand tomorrow. Other monsoon activities such as thunderstorms and lightning are also likely during the same period.

Isolated downpour is possible over Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim tomorrow.

Odisha Weather

Several parts of Odisha and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal are expected to witness widespread to very heavy rainfall on Saturday. Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in some parts. IMD has put Odisha under a heavy rain warning for September 26.