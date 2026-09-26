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  • Weather tomorrow September 27: IMD issues very heavy rain, thunderstorm alerts across 23 states - Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, UP, Uttarakhand

Weather tomorrow September 27: IMD issues very heavy rain, thunderstorm alerts across 23 states – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, UP, Uttarakhand

Weather tomorrow: IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning across 23 states on September 27. Check IMD forecast here.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 26, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
weather forecast rain thunderstorm
Weather tomorrow September 27: IMD issues very heavy rain, thunderstorm alerts across 23 states - Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, UP, Uttarakhand | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The Southwest Monsoon has again intensified over several parts of India, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning across several states, including Uttarakhand. Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to receive rain and thunderstorms. Due to the weather system moving across central and eastern India Jharkhand has been witnessing incessant monsoon downpours. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in Jharkhand on Sunday. Similar weather conditions are likely in parts of East Rajasthan tomorrow. Check the IMD forecast here.

Read more: Weather tomorrow September 26: Extremely heavy rainfall, thunderstorm in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Odisha

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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