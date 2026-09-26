Weather tomorrow September 27: IMD issues very heavy rain, thunderstorm alerts across 23 states – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, UP, Uttarakhand

Weather tomorrow: IMD forecasts heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning across 23 states on September 27. Check IMD forecast here.

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Weather tomorrow September 27: IMD issues very heavy rain, thunderstorm alerts across 23 states - Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha, UP, Uttarakhand | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The Southwest Monsoon has again intensified over several parts of India, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning across several states, including Uttarakhand. Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh are also likely to receive rain and thunderstorms. Due to the weather system moving across central and eastern India Jharkhand has been witnessing incessant monsoon downpours. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in Jharkhand on Sunday. Similar weather conditions are likely in parts of East Rajasthan tomorrow. Check the IMD forecast here.