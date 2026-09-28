Weather tomorrow September 29: Heavy rain, thunderstorm warnings for Northeast, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, MP

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Uttarakhand, South Interior Karnataka and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for September 28.

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Weather tomorrow September 29: Heavy rain, thunderstorm warnings for Northeast, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, MP| Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The Southwest Monsoon has intensified in the southern and northeastern parts of India due to current weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for parts of Uttarakhand, South Interior Karnataka and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for Tuesday, September 28. Monsoon activity, including thunderstorms and gusty winds, is possible in Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of the Northeast. Check the IMD weather forecast here.