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  • Weather tomorrow September 29: Heavy rain, thunderstorm warnings for Northeast, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, MP

Weather tomorrow September 29: Heavy rain, thunderstorm warnings for Northeast, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, MP

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for Uttarakhand, South Interior Karnataka and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for September 28.

Edited By: Joy Pillai
Published: September 28, 2026, 10:13 PM IST
weather heavy rain imd forecast
Weather tomorrow September 29: Heavy rain, thunderstorm warnings for Northeast, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, MP| Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The Southwest Monsoon has intensified in the southern and northeastern parts of India due to current weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for parts of Uttarakhand, South Interior Karnataka and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands for Tuesday, September 28. Monsoon activity, including thunderstorms and gusty winds, is possible in Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan and parts of the Northeast. Check the IMD weather forecast here.

Read more: Durga Puja weather forecast Kolkata: Fresh low-pressure area may bring more rain to Bengal; check Met prediction

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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