Weather tomorrow September 30: IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorm, gusty winds in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu – Check forecast for Delhi, MP, Northeast

IMD Weather Update: Heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds forecast for Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and MP. Clear skies expected in Delhi-NCR. Check IMD forecast here.

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Weather tomorrow September 30: IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorm, gusty winds in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu - Check forecast for Delhi, MP, Northeast | IMD: ANI

Weather Forecast: The southwest monsoon is still active in several parts of India due to the current weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain in isolated parts of the northeastern region, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Wednesday. Similar weather conditions are very likely in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Monsoon activity such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is also expected in several parts tomorrow.

Delhi, Noida, Ghaziaabad, Gurugram

According to IMD, the capital city and surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to witness a major change in weather from tomorrow. Dry weather conditions are likely to prevail in the region. The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies over Delhi-NCR from September 30.

Dry weather is also likely across Haryana and Chandigarh through the first week of October.

Madhya Pradesh Weather

East Madhya Pradesh, including Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Singrauli, Sidhi, Chhindwara, Katni, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Mandla, Seoni, Balaghat, Dindori, Damoh, Panna and Sagar, may see thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Wednesday.

Rainfall activity is possible in parts of Chhattisgarh in the coming days.

IMD’s Forecast For The Next Few Days

Region State / Territory Forecast Period Rain Intensity North-East Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura Through Wednesday Heavy Arunachal Pradesh Saturday – Sunday Heavy South Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal Through Thursday Heavy Kerala & Mahe Wednesday – Saturday Heavy South Interior Karnataka Through Friday Heavy East & Central Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, East MP & Chhattisgarh Next few days Moderate / General West Gujarat Through Thursday General Konkan, Goa & Central Maharashtra Through Sunday General

Maharashtra Weather

According to the weather department, Central Maharashtra cities including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Dharashiv, Ambajogai, Parli, Paithan may witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds tomorrow.

Northeast Weather

IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for several Northeastern states. Several parts of Assam and Meghalaya are expected to receive monsoon downpours tomorrow, along with thunderstorms and lightning.

Heavy rain has been forecast in isolated places across Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Graphical Representation

South India Weather

Southern parts like Kerala and Mahe are likely to see downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds at isolated places tomorrow.

South interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Hassan, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagara, Chintamani, Kolar, Chitradurga and Chamarajanagar, is also under a heavy rain warning.

IDM has also issued heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also possible in some parts.