Weather tomorrow September 30: IMD warns of heavy rain, thunderstorm, gusty winds in Kerala, Assam, Tamil Nadu – Check forecast for Delhi, MP, Northeast

Weather Forecast: The southwest monsoon is still active in several parts of India due to the current weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rain in isolated parts of the northeastern region, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura on Wednesday. Similar weather conditions are very likely in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Monsoon activity such as thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is also expected in several parts tomorrow.
According to IMD, the capital city and surrounding National Capital Region (NCR) are likely to witness a major change in weather from tomorrow. Dry weather conditions are likely to prevail in the region. The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies over Delhi-NCR from September 30.
Dry weather is also likely across Haryana and Chandigarh through the first week of October.
East Madhya Pradesh, including Jabalpur, Rewa, Satna, Singrauli, Sidhi, Chhindwara, Katni, Shahdol, Umaria, Anuppur, Mandla, Seoni, Balaghat, Dindori, Damoh, Panna and Sagar, may see thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places on Wednesday.
Rainfall activity is possible in parts of Chhattisgarh in the coming days.
|Region
|State / Territory
|Forecast Period
|Rain Intensity
|North-East
|Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura
|Through Wednesday
|Heavy
|Arunachal Pradesh
|Saturday – Sunday
|Heavy
|South
|Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal
|Through Thursday
|Heavy
|Kerala & Mahe
|Wednesday – Saturday
|Heavy
|South Interior Karnataka
|Through Friday
|Heavy
|East & Central
|Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, East MP & Chhattisgarh
|Next few days
|
Moderate / General
|West
|Gujarat
|Through Thursday
|General
|Konkan, Goa & Central Maharashtra
|Through Sunday
|General
According to the weather department, Central Maharashtra cities including Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani, Beed, Dharashiv, Ambajogai, Parli, Paithan may witness thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds tomorrow.
IMD has issued a heavy rain alert for several Northeastern states. Several parts of Assam and Meghalaya are expected to receive monsoon downpours tomorrow, along with thunderstorms and lightning.
Heavy rain has been forecast in isolated places across Assam, Meghalaya, Kerala, Mahe, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
Southern parts like Kerala and Mahe are likely to see downpours, thunderstorms and gusty winds at isolated places tomorrow.
South interior Karnataka, including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Tumakuru, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Hassan, Mandya, Chikkamagaluru, Ramanagara, Chintamani, Kolar, Chitradurga and Chamarajanagar, is also under a heavy rain warning.
IDM has also issued heavy rain alert for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also possible in some parts.
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