Weather Tomorrow, September 5: IMD issues very heavy rain warning for these states – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, MP, Bihar, Odisha, Himachal, Uttarakhand

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in several states on September 5. Check IMD forecast here.

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Weather Tomorrow, September 5: IMD issues very heavy rain warning for these states – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, MP, Bihar, Odisha, Himachal, Uttarakhand | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: Rainfall activity has intensified in several states as the southwest monsoon remains strong due to the current conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of northwest and central India, including East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh. A well-marked low-pressure area has been spotted over northern Madhya Pradesh and southern Uttar Pradesh, while the monsoon trough continues to move forward across northern and central parts of the country. Check IMD forecast here.

IMD Issued Very Heavy Rainfall Warning

According to IMD, heavy to very heavy showers are very likely over East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh, including Jaipur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Tonk, Ajmer, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Chittorgarh, Kota, Bundi, Baran, Jhalawar, Indore, Ujjain, Ratlam, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Dhar, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khargone, Barwani, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Bhopal, Sehore, Rajgarh, Narmadapuram, and Vidisha.

Similar weather conditions are also likely at isolated places over East MP.

In the past 24 hours, major areas of East Rajasthan and East Madhya Pradesh received isolated heavy to very heavy rain. it is expected that the rainfall activity to remain active in parts of MP, specially its Western and Eastern parts till September 8.

Delhi Weather

The IMD has forecasted heavy rain and thunderstorms in parts of Delhi and NCR on Saturday as well. The maximum temperature is expected to hover between 35-36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely around 28.2 degrees Celsius. Clouds will remain in the sky throughout the day.

Graphical Representation

Maharashtra Weather

Several districts of Maharashtra are expected to witness light to moderate rainfall on Saturday. IMD has not issued any heavy shower warnings for tomorrow. Districts that are expected to receive light to moderate showers include – Palghar, Sangli, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Dhule, Nandurbar, Jalgaon, Nashik, Ghats Of Nasik, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara

North India Weather

According to IMD, heavy rain is expected in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab, West Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on Saturday.

Similar weather conditions are likely over parts of the Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Bihar is also under heavy shower alerts. West Uttar Pradesh is very likely to witness fairly widespread rain through September 6. Widespread rainfall is possible in parts of Uttarakhand through September 10.

South India Weather

According to the weather department, monsoon activity like thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) is expected over parts of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on September 5. Similar weather conditions are possible over the interior regions of Karnataka tomorrow.