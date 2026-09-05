Weather Tomorrow, September 6: IMD issues heavy rain warning in 24 states – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, Odisha

Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in 24 states for Sunday, September 6.

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Weather Tomorrow, September 6: IMD issues heavy rain warning in 24 states – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, Odisha | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The southwest monsoon has again intensified in several parts of India due to the current weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast monsoon activities such as heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds across 24 states on Sunday. States including Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are likely to face such weather conditions. Some parts could experience strong wind gusts of up to 70 kmph.

Weather Forecast For September 6

According to IMD, monsoon activities such as widespread rain and thunderstorms are very likely in parts of northern, central and eastern states. District authorities have requested people living in hilly areas – vulnerable to landslides – to stay vigilant. People living in and around flood-prone areas have been advised to remain cautious amid adverse weather conditions.