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  • Weather Tomorrow, September 7: Heavy rain, thunderstorm alert for several states – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Andhra, Tamil Nadu

Weather Tomorrow, September 7: Heavy rain, thunderstorm alert for several states – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Andhra, Tamil Nadu

Weather Forecast: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains, thunderstorms and gusty winds in more than 20 states for Monday, September 6. Check weather forecast for Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Written by: Joy Pillai Edited by: Joy Pillai
Published: September 6, 2026, 11:59 PM IST
weather heavy rain thunderstorm imd forecast
Weather Tomorrow, September 7: Heavy rain, thunderstorm alert for several states – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Himachal, Andhra, Tamil Nadu

Weather Forecast: Seems like Southwest Monsoon is not going to subside in the coming days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is forecasting heavy showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds in several states, including Delhi, Haryana, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Some parts could experience strong wind gusts of up to 70 kmph. An active monsoon system continues to trigger heavy rains across northern, central and eastern India. Due to current weather conditions, such as a low-pressure area over UP and a trough line across Indo-Gangetic plains, monsoon activities including widespread showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds will remain likely across more than 20 states.

Read more: Weather Tomorrow, September 6: IMD issues heavy rain warning in 24 states – Check forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, UP, Bihar, Odisha

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About the Author

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai

Joy Pillai is a Senior Journalist at India.Com (Zee news), where he is dedicated to sculpting interesting financial stories and trending stories. With a keen eye on Indian politics and world affairs h ... Read More

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