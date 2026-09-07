Weather Tomorrow, September 7: Very heavy rain warning issued for Bengal – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, MP, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand

Weather Forecast: The IMD has forecast rain and thunderstorms on Tuesday across several parts of the states, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand.

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Weather Tomorrow, September 7: Very heavy rain warning issued for Bengal – Check IMD forecast for Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, MP, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand | Image: ANI

Weather Forecast: The Southwest Monsoon is still active in several Indian states, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting rain and thunderstorms in several parts, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand. The monsoon activity is expected to subside in Delhi and the NCR region from September 8, with partly cloudy skies expected. Thunderstorms and gusty winds are also likely in several parts tomorrow. Check the weather forecast here.

Delhi Weather

The monsoon activity is expected to subside in the capital city from Tuesday, September 8. Partly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day, while the maximum temperature is expected to hover between 33 and 35 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature is likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 26 degrees Celsius.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature is likely to hover between 32 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures is expected to range between 24 degrees Celsius to 27 degrees Celsius.

Maharashtra Weather

Widespread to scattered showers are expected across parts of Maharashtra, with scattered rainfall over Konkan and interior regions. The maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degrees Celsius.

There is a possibility of light showers at isolated places in Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Hingoli and Nanded.

The weather department has predicted light rain on Tuesday in 5 districts, including Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalna, Hingoli and Nanded. Most of the state will remain mostly dry tomorrow, with only light rains in isolated places.

Tamil Nadu Weather

Moderate rain is expected in some districts along the Western Ghats. The maximum temperature is expected to increase across the interior parts of the state.

Maximum temperature in Chennai is expected around 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum is likely ato be round 28 degrees Celsius.

West Bengal Weather

According to IMD, several parts of the state are expected to receive monsoon showers and thunderstorms tomorrow. The southwest monsoon has intensified due to an active low-pressure area which is moving eastwards from UP.

Downpour is expected over Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar on Tuesday. Other parts of Bengal are expected to remain mostly dry tomorrow.

Uttarakhand Weather

Light to moderate showers are possible in several parts of Uttarakhand tomorrow. Heavy showers are expected over Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Nainital, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar on Thursday.

Monsoon activities such as thunderstorms with lightning and very intense spells are expected in few places.

Bihar Weather

Heavy rainfall accompanied by thundershowers are very likely at isolated places. The maximum temperature is expected between 30-32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to settle around 27 degrees Celsius.

Madhya Pradesh Weather

According to IMD, isolated showers, thunderstorms and lightning are very likely across several eastern districts, West Madhya Pradesh is expected to witness scattered rainfall activity tomorrow.

Monsoon activities such as rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds (up to 60 kmph) are expected in Seoni, Anuppur, Damoh, Vidisha, Hoshangabad, Khargone, Betul, Mandla, Shahdol, Khandwa, Narsinghpur, Dewas, Harda, Indore and Sagar.axw