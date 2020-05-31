New Delhi: Days after cyclonic storm Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday warned of another cyclonic storm which it said could reach Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts on June 3. Also Read - Rains Lashes Delhi-NCR, Waterlogging in Parts of City; IMD Says Heat Wave Unlikely Before June 8

Issuing a statement the IMD said that a low-pressure area which is developing over the Arabian Sea will intensify into a cyclone in the next 48 hours and is likely to reach Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts on June 3.

The warning from the IMD comes barely a week after cyclone Amphan left a trail of destruction in West Bengal and Odisha. The IMD said the low-pressure area over the Arabian sea might develop into a cyclonic storm.

“A low-pressure area has formed over the southeast and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric levels,” the regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, said in a tweet.

The met department said the low-pressure area might turn into a depression and then into a cyclonic storm, which is “very likely to move nearly northwards and reach north Maharashtra and Gujarat coasts by June 3”.

“It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over the east-central and adjoining south-east Arabian Sea during the next 24 hours,” it said.