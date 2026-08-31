Weather Update, August 31: Heavy rain warning issued for several states – Check IMD forecasts for Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Bihar, Himachal, Bengal

Weather Update Tomorrow: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast very heavy rainfall at isolated places across eight states on Monday. Downpours are possible in parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura today. Check the weather forecast here.

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Weather Update, August 31: Heavy rain warning issued for several states – Check IMD forecasts for Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Bihar, Himachal, Bengal | Image: X

Weather Update: The current weather conditions have intensified monsoon activity in several states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of very heavy monsoon showers in isolated places across eight states today. States including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are under a heavy rainfall alert.

The weather department has issued a warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across eastern, central, northeastern, and northern India.

The weather department has issued a warning for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds across eastern, central, northeastern, and northern India. According to IMD, the monsoon activity is likely to remain elevated till September 7, with central, eastern, northeastern and northern parts of India expected to experience heavy rainfall.

IMD Issued Rainfall Warning

The weather department has forecast heavy to very heavy showers in parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura today.

Heavy Rainfall Is Expected In These States On Monday

Arunachal Pradesh Assam and Meghalaya Bihar East Madhya Pradesh East Uttar Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh Gilgit-Baltistan Muzaffarabad West Bengal Sikkim

Delhi Weather

The IMD has predicted partly cloudy skies with no rain in the capital city on Monday. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 35-36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is expected to be between 27-29. The city’s AQI remained in the ‘Moderate’ category.

Maharashtra Weather

Monsoon activities have reduced in Maharashtra, however, due to changes in the weather system, cloudy weather with lightning is expected in some areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be an uneven amount of rainfall in the state today. Rain accompanied by gusty winds is expected in some districts of Marathwada.

Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh Weather Forecast

IMD issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for Uttarakhand on Monday, while heavy showers are possible in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh Weather

The weather department has forecast a heavy to very heavy rainfall alert for Chhattisgarh. Madhya Pradesh, on the other hand, is under a heavy rain alert. Bothe the state are expected to witness thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds during the day.

As a thunderstorm warning has been issued for several states, residents of these areas should exercise caution during periods of lightning and strong winds.

Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar And West Bengal Weather Forecast

Eastern India is also under alert for monsoon activity, with states like Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and West Bengal expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday.

Several parts of Odisha are expected to receive heavy monsoon showers in the coming days. Several cities of the state are expected to witness severe waterlogging due to torrential rainfall.

Northeast India Weather Forecast

The weather department has issued a heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for Northeastern states, including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Heavy rain is also forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya.

Monsoon activities like thunderstorms and lightning are expected in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. The region is expected to remain wet till Thursday.