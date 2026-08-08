Weather update, August 8: Heavy rain, thunderstorm likely in Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, other states today; Check IMD forecast

People in areas expecting heavy rain have been advised to stay alert and follow local weather warnings, especially in places vulnerable to flooding, waterlogging and strong winds.

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Agra: People cover themselves as rain lashes the Taj Mahal during the monsoon, in Agra, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Several parts of India are likely to receive heavy rain on Saturday, August 8, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts widespread rainfall across northern, central, eastern, northeastern, western and southern parts of the country. The latest IMD forecast, issued on Saturday morning, said many areas could receive moderate to heavy rain over the next few days. Some places may also see thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds.

Rain forecast for North India

Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall from Saturday. Similar conditions are likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi on August 8.

The IMD has warned of isolated heavy rain over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. East Uttar Pradesh and West Rajasthan may also see heavy rain at some places, while East Rajasthan could experience heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated areas.

Heavy rain likely in East and Central India

Several eastern states are also expected to remain wet. Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to receive widespread rainfall.

The weather department has forecast isolated very heavy rainfall over Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha on Saturday. Jharkhand and Bihar are also expected to receive rain, with heavy showers likely at some places.

In central India, East Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh may receive heavy rain at isolated places on August 8. Rainfall activity is also expected to continue over parts of Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during the coming days.

Northeast to remain wet

The Northeast is also expected to see significant rainfall. The IMD has forecast rain over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and other northeastern states.

Arunachal Pradesh may receive isolated heavy rain on Saturday, while thunderstorms and lightning are also possible. Assam and Meghalaya, along with Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are expected to remain wet over the coming days.

Rain expected in Maharashtra, Gujarat

In western India, Konkan and Goa are likely to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall between August 8 and 13. Madhya Maharashtra may also see widespread rain on Saturday, while Marathwada is expected to receive scattered showers.

The IMD has issued a warning for isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa on August 8. Thunderstorms and lightning are also possible in parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat.

Karnataka, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh face rain warning

Southern India is also likely to remain rainy. Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe are expected to receive fairly widespread to widespread rainfall during the next few days.

The IMD has warned of heavy rain in Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Kerala and Mahe, Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka on August 8. Very heavy rainfall is possible at isolated places in Coastal Karnataka.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely in parts of Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Winds could reach 40-50 kmph and gust up to 60 kmph in some areas.

IMD issues fishermen warning

The IMD has advised fishermen to stay away from several sea areas because of rough weather.

The warning covers parts of the Arabian Sea, including areas along and off the Karnataka and Kerala coasts, Lakshadweep and the Oman coast. The department has also issued warnings for parts of the Bay of Bengal, including areas along the West Bengal, Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh coasts.

The weather department has also identified a low to moderate risk of flash floods in some watersheds and neighbourhoods in parts of Odisha, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh over the next 24 hours. Waterlogging and surface runoff may occur in low-lying areas, particularly where the soil is already saturated.

People in areas expecting heavy rain have been advised to stay alert and follow local weather warnings, especially in places vulnerable to flooding, waterlogging and strong winds.