Weather Update: Cold Wave Condition To Subside In Delhi From Today, Rain Alert In UP

The IMD has issued a weather forecast for dense fog and chilly weather in Delhi, with a maximum temperature likely to rise around 15 degrees Celsius and a minimum of approximately 7 degrees Celsius today. There is a possibility of light rainfall in parts of Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi: A freezing cold wave has persisted in North India for more than a week, with the national capital being the worst affected. Delhi recorded its coldest day this winter season on Wednesday, with the minimum temperature plummeting to 5.3 degrees Celsius. The morning temperature on that foggy day was 8 degrees Celsius. Thursday morning is no different, as a dense layer of fog hovers over the Delhi-NCR region, with a recorded temperature of 7 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 15 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of approximately 7 degrees Celsius today.

Delhi Weather Forecast: Cold Wave Condition To Subside From Today

According to the weather department, the daytime temperature will be around 17–18 degrees Celsius, and the nighttime temperature will hover around 6–8 degrees Celsius throughout this week.

Kuldeep Srivastava, a scientist at IMD, said that the cold-day conditions will continue in the region as the wind speed reached up to 15–18 kmph. Due to the wind speed, the upper fog layer was dissolved, and the sky was mostly clear on Wednesday. Srivastava said that from today onwards, the temperature will begin to rise.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Forecast: Rain Alert Issued

As per the weather department, dense to very dense fog will continue over Agra, Ayodhya, Kanpur, and Lucknow, including Noida and Ghaziabad. The cold wave conditions will persist for the next few days in the region. the IMD stated that the impact of the cold wave will be continue in several districts for the next three days due to northern winds. In the next 24 hours, there is a possibility of rain or light showers in some parts of the state. Yesterday, the minimum temperature in Meerut dropped to 5.9 degrees Celsius, and further reductions are likely.

IMD’S Classification For ‘Cold Day’

The weather department categorises a day as a “cold day” when the maximum temperature plunges to normal by 4.5 degrees Celsius or more, with a night temperature below 10 degrees Celsius.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.