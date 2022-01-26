New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued fresh updates on the cold wave conditions over northwest and central India during the next three to four days. In its latest notification, the weather department warned of isolated rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim on January 27 and January 28.Also Read - BSF Jawan Completes 47 Push Ups Within 40 Seconds in Freezing Cold, Leaves People in Awe | Watch

The IMD said cold wave conditions in isolated pockets are very “likely over Vidarbha, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and Gujarat state during the next two days; over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, north Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Chhattisgarh during next three-four days”.

“Isolated light rainfall very likely over Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 24 hours; and light rainfall over Andaman & Nicobar Islands during next 5 days. Isolated thunderstorms/lightning/hail over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim during next 24 hours.

The weather department said scattered light to moderate rainfall is very likely over “northeastern region on January 27-January 28 and dry weather thereafter. Isolated thunderstorms/lightning is also very likely over the region during next 24 hours”.

“Isolated light rainfall very likely over South Interior Karnataka during next 2 days; over Coastal Andhra Pradesh-Yanam, Rayalaseema and Kerala-Mahe during the next three days and over Tamilnadu-Puducherry-Karaikal during the next five days,” the IMD said.

“Under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance from January 22, light isolated rainfall/snowfall is likely over Western Himalayan Region from January 29 to January 30.”

Significant Weather Features dated 26.01.2022:

Cold to severe cold day conditions

The IMD warned of cold to severe cold day conditions in parts of Madhya Pradesh during the next two days. “Cold Day/Severe Cold Day conditions in isolated/some parts very likely over Madhya Pradesh during next 2 days and gradually abates thereafter,” it said.

The weather agency said the cold day conditions is very likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Vidarbha, north Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Marathwada during the next three-four days.

Delhi had seen the coldest January day in nine years on Tuesday (January 25), with the maximum temperature plunging 10 degrees below normal and settling at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

Before this, January 3, 2013 had recorded a maximum temperature of 9.8 degrees Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

According to the IMD, a “cold day” is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

A “severe cold day” is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

In the plains, the IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A cold wave is also declared when the minimum temperature is 10 degrees Celsius or below and is 4.5 notches less than normal.

A “severe” cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

IMD predicts dense fog conditions

The IMD predicted dense to very dense fog conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during the next 24 hours. “Isolated Dense/Very Dense Fog conditions in night/morning hours in isolated pockets very likely to continue to prevail over Punjab, Haryana and West Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and abates thereafter,” the IMD said.

The weather agency said dense fog conditions are also “very likely over Himachal Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh and Odisha during next 24 hours; over east Uttar Pradesh during next two days and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim during January 28-January 30”.

When visibility due to fog is reduced to the range of 0 to 50 metres is categorised as “very dense” fog, between 51 and 200 metres, it is “dense” fog, between 201 and 500 metres “moderate”, and it is categorised as “shallow” if the visibility is between 501 and 1,000 metres.