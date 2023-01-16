Home

Cold Wave to Continue Till Jan 17, to Subside After THIS Date: Check List of States to be Affected

The IMD said the cold wave condition is going to turn even worse until western disturbances provide some relief.

Weather Update Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the cold wave conditions in North India will continue till January 17 and will start subsiding only After January 19. As the whole North India belt continued to reel under intense cold wave on Sunday, several areas of Rajasthan recorded temperatures below freezing point. In many parts of Rajasthan, the minimum temperatures went down to the range of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. The IMD said the cold wave condition is going to turn even worse until western disturbances provide some relief.

Fatehpur in Sikar district of Rajasthan recorded minus 4.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest minimum temperature over the plains of northwest India.

On the other hand, Churu, located near the Thar desert, recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Punjab’s Faridkot shivered at minus one degree Celsius.

Several parts in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and southwest Uttar Pradesh recorded their minimum temperature in the range of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

The mercury fell to 4.7 degrees Celsius in Delhi’s Safdarjung Observatory, city’s primary weather station.

Apart from this, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions at 4.9, 4.2, 8, 1 and 3.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

The IMD also said two Western Disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on 18 January and on 20 January. According to IMD, the cold wave conditions will abate over northwest India from 19 January, 2023.

The IMD said a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan Region from the night of 18 January 2023.

According to IMD, a moderate rainfall or snowfall is very likely to occur over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand likely during 18-20 January.