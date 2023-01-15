Home

Severe Cold Wave Grips Northwest India, People Shiver As Temperature Oscillates Between 3-5 Degrees

Delhi Weather: The temperature in Northwest India dropped to the range of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in many areas owing to the frosty winds. According to the IMD, the situation is going to turn even colder until western disturbances provide some relief starting Thursday.

Fatehpur in Sikar district of Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature over the plains of northwest India at minus 4.7 degrees Celsius. Punjab’s Faridkot shivered at minus one degree Celsius.

The Met Office said cold wave to severe cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and west Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. A cold wave saw the minimum temperature drop to 2.6 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur, 3.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 3 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, and 3.2 degrees Celsius at Ridge in the national capital.

Here are some of the important updates:

Many parts of northwest and southeast Rajasthan recorded a minimum temperature in the range of 1 to 3 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and southwest Uttar Pradesh recorded their minimum temperature in the range of 3 to 5 degrees Celsius.

Churu, located near the Thar desert, recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius

The mercury fell to 4.7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station.

The data available on the IMD’s website showed that the Ujwa automatic weather station (AWS) in southwest Delhi logged a minimum temperature of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius. However, a senior IMD official said the AWS “is not working”.

Delhi saw an intense cold wave spell from January 5 to January 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to the IMD data.

It has also recorded over 50 hours of dense fog this month so far, which is the highest since 2019.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum of 1.6 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Bathinda and Gurdaspur experienced cold weather conditions at 4.9, 4.2, 8, 1 and 3.7 degrees Celsius respectively.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded 6.7 degrees Celsius.

Minimum temperatures have fallen by 4-7 degrees Celsius over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, east Rajasthan, west Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh

The weather bureau said minimum temperatures are likely to fall further by about 2 degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest and central India till January 17-18 and cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, and Delhi during this period.

“Ground Frost likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan from January 16 to 18,” it said.