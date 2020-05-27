New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department said that heatwave to severe heatwave prevailed over the national capital on Wednesday. Also Read - Heatwave Intensifies: Delhi Records 2nd Highest Temperature at 47.6 Degrees, Churu in Rajasthan Sizzles at 50 Degrees

Giving further updates, the IMD said that the maximum temperature at Safdarjung and Palam was recorded at 45.9°C and 47.2°C respectively with slight fall of -0.1°C and -0.4°C as compared to Tuesday.

The weather department said that a further decrease in temperature is expected from May 28 with major respite from May 29.

It also stated that the ongoing heatwave over several parts of north and central India is likely to continue during the next 24 hours.

As per updates, north and central India have been reeling under a severe heatwave and temperatures have soared over 47 degrees Celsius at a few places.

“Due to the prevailing dry north-westerly winds over plains of northwest India, central India and the adjoining interior parts of eastern India, the present heatwave conditions are very likely to continue during next 24 hours,” the IMD said in a statement.

Heatwave conditions at many places with a severe heatwave in isolated pockets are very likely over Vidarbha, west Rajasthan, the IMD said.

The IMD also stated that the heatwave conditions will continue in some pockets over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan, and in isolated pockets over Punjab, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Saurashtra and Kutch, central Maharashtra and Marathwada, Telangana and north interior Karnataka during the next 24 hours.

A western disturbance is likely to give some relief on May 29 and 30. During this period, parts of north India are likely to witness dust storms and thunderstorms.