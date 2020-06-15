New Delhi: With the national capital reeling under scorching heat for the past two weeks, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that Delhi will continue to record over 40 degrees Celcius till June 18. Also Read - 'CCTVs in COVID Wards, Back-up Canteens in Hospitals': HM Shah's Instructions to Delhi Chief Secretary

Issuing weather update, the IMD said that with some pre-monsoon showers, there will be some respite from the scorching temperature on June 19.

"The national capital will continue to record over 40 degrees Celcius till June 18. There will be some respite from June 19 with some pre-monsoon showers," RK Jenamani, scientist, India Meteorological Department, said.

The IMD also stated that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur over Konkan area and Mumbai on Tuesday and day after.

Most parts of the national capital on Monday experienced 43 degrees Celsius-mark in temperature and is expected to hover above 40 degrees Celsius for the next three to four days.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 41.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

On the other hand, the weather stations at Palam and Pusa recorded the maximum temperature at 43.2 degrees and 43.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. Humidity levels oscillated between 35 and 73 per cent.

However, the IMD said a partly cloudy sky is likely on Tuesday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to settle at 42 degrees and 28 degrees Celsius.