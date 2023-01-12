Home

Get Ready For Extreme Winter Chills This Week; IMD Says Minimum Temp To Drop To -4°C In North India

Meanwhile, the Regional Weather Forecasting Center (RWFC) in New Delhi has predicted a cloudy sky and the possibility of very light rain or drizzle on Thursday, January 12.

Weather Update: There’s more bad news in the offing for North India as vast swathes of the region are likely to experience a drop in temperatures to a minimum of -4 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 2 degrees Celsius in the plains, news agency ANI reported quoting a weather expert. Already in the grip of a severe cold spell,

Though there has been a significant improvement in the fog situation in North India over the last few days, owing to strong winds blowing in because of a Western Disturbance, the relief, according to the Met expert, won’t be for long as the chill and fog will be back soon.

The weather expert said that the icy, severe chill would be experienced between January 14 and 19 and is likely to be at its peak from January 16 to 18.

“Don’t know how to put this up but upcoming spell of #Coldwave in #India look really extreme during 14-19th January 2023 with peak on 16-18th, Never seen temperature ensemble going this low in a prediction model so far in my career. Freezing -4°c to +2°c in plains, Wow!” the weather expert tweeted, tagging his post with a graphical representation of how the cold wave will play out in the northern plains over the week.

Freezing -4°c to +2°c in plains, Wow! pic.twitter.com/pyavdJQy7v — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) January 11, 2023

The Regional Weather Forecasting Center (RWFC) in New Delhi has predicted a cloudy sky and the possibility of very light rain or drizzle on Thursday, January 12. The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees while Palam recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius till 8.30 am on Thursday. Meanwhile, fog conditions have continued to prevail in the national capital.

Weather Report in Other North Indian States

Jammu and Kashmir, which has literally been snowed under in what has been an unforgiving winter, would have no respite from the cold spell with the mercury predicted to drop to a minimum of -6 degrees Celsius. Punjab, Haryana, New Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Norther Madhya Pradesh will be in the grip of a severe cold wave over the week, with the minimum temperature hovering between 0 and 4 degrees Celsius.

The fog situation has improved slightly Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and West UP over the last few days. Visibility in Amritsar increased from 25 metres on January 11 to 450 metres on January 12. Similarly, in Bathinda, the visibility improved from 0 to 200 metres on January 12. In Chandigarh, visibility rose to 400 metres from a low of 25 metres. In Hissar and Ambala, visibility rose to as much as 1000 metres while in Palam and Safdarjung, in the national capital, the visibility improved to as high as 800 metres.