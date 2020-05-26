New Delhi: At a time when the heatwave conditions have intensified in several parts of North India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall many parts of Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during next 5 days. Also Read - Relief From Blistering Heat: Dust And Thunderstorm Likely Over Several Parts of North India on May 29-30, Says IMD

The weather department also said that heavy rainfall will be experienced in adjoining parts of east India during next 48 hours. Also Read - Stay Indoors From 1 PM to 5 PM: IMD Issues 'Red Alert' For Several Other Parts of North India

It said that due to strong south-westerly wind from Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over parts of Assam and Meghalaya during next 5 days and also over Arunachal Pradesh on May 26.

After predicting heavy rainfall, the IMD has issued a red alert for Assam and Meghalaya from May 26 to 28.

Sathi Devi, head of the IMD’s national weather forecasting centre, said there is a strong flow of south-westerly winds from the Bay of Bengal, bringing a lot of moisture to these two states.

The IMD said rainfall is likely at most places, with heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places. A few isolated will also receive extremely heavy falls, it added.

“Red-colour coded warning has been issued to Assam and Meghalaya for the next three days,” IMD director general Mrurunjay Mohapatra said. He further added that northeast India will get maximum rainfall in June, followed by May.

According to the IMD, the monsoon is likely to hit Kerala on June 5, four days after its normal onset date.