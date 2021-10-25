New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department in All India Weather Summary and Forecast Bulletin on Monday said that places such as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are very likely to receive isolated heavy rainfall from Monday till 29 October.Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Indian Railways Cancels, Diverts THESE Trains on this route Till Oct 29; Check Full List Here

Showers are likely to occur over Kerala and Mahe from Oct 25 to Oct 27 and over south interior Karnataka on Monday and Tuesday. Showers are also likely to occur over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Oct 28 and Oct 29.

Light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Kerala and Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, and South Interior Karnataka during the next 5 days.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Southeast Bay of Bengal and the neighborhood by tomorrow. It is likely to move westwards. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over central parts of South Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours.

The cyclonic circulation over the Lakshadweep area and neighbourhood extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked. The cyclonic circulation over north coastal Tamilnadu and neighbourhood extending up to 1.5 km above mean sea level has become less marked.

The IMD has further predicted that a fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls over southern Peninsular India will occur from Oct 30 to Nov 1, 2021. Isolated to scattered rainfall over Islands and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura. Dry weather likely over the remaining parts of the country.

The IMD in a statement said, “In view of a significant reduction in rainfall activity over most parts of the country, the southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country today (October 25, 2021). Simultaneously, with the setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the northeast monsoon rain has commenced over extreme south peninsular India today.”

It further added, “The withdrawal of the southwest monsoon 2021 from the entire country is the seventh-most delayed withdrawal (on or after 25 October) during 1975-2021.”