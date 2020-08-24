Weather Update in Delhi: As the overcast conditions prevailed in the national capital on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi is likely to witness a spell of heavy rains between Wednesday and Friday. Also Read - Delhi-Based Mushroom Farmer Buys Flight Tickets to Bring Back 20 Migrant Workers From Bihar

Giving further details, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the regional forecasting centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said the monsoon trough is likely to shift northwards and will remain close to Delhi-NCR from Tuesday evening to Friday.

"One or two spells of moderate rain, thundershowers with isolated heavy rain may occur between Wednesday night and Friday afternoon," he said.

He further added that under its influence, a convergence of lower-level easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea will take place over northwest India.

On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded around 32.7 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal. Humidity levels oscillated between 68 per cent and 89 per cent.

Delhi has recorded 213 mm rainfall against the normal of 207 mm in August so far. Overall, it has gauged 531 mm precipitation against the normal of 482 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts.

(With inputs from PTI)