Weather Update: Here's Why North India, UP, Bihar Are Reeling Under Severe Cold Conditions

Weather update: Northern India has been witnessing an unusually chilly weather this January, followed by dense fog and frequent rains. It is also experiencing severe cold conditions in Delhi and other parts of northern India, including Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The day followed a trend of gloomy, cold days over the last few days. Further, a respite is not expected until this weekend as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall, fog, and low temperatures in the coming days. Earlier, experts had warned of severe cold conditions because of La Nina—a weather phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean that leads to a dip in temperatures.Also Read - IMD Weather Update: Very Dense Fog, Cold Day Conditions in THESE States. Read Full Forecast Here

But What’s leading to unusually severe cold and chilly weather across North India? Also Read - IMD Weather Forecast: Temperature to Dip in North West India Including Delhi; Rains in THESE States

Massive cloud cover blamed for cold

The fall in temperatures is due to a big cloud cover over the Gangetic plain, that has caused fog-like conditions. It will take several days to move away from northern states and cities like UP, Bihar, and Delhi. According to a report, the cloud cover, that has been observed for the past one week, is 1,700 kilometers long and extends from Pakistan to Bihar. Also Read - Delhi Wakes Up To A Foggy New Year Morning, Temperature Dips To 4 Deg C; Air Quality 'Very Poor'

Western Disturbance

On Wednesday, the IMD had said that a Western Disturbance would affect northwest India starting from Friday. It will likely lead to rainfall in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and northern parts of Rajasthan. Further, dense fog conditions have been predicted for isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, UP, northern Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Rainfall accompanied by gusty winds

The rainfall in Delhi is expected to be accompanied by gusty winds, ranging between 30-40 kilometers per hour in speed. Further, dense fog conditions have been predicted for isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, UP, northern Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal.

According to the IMD, a cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.