New Delhi: In a huge respite for people of a large part of India reeling under the heat and humidity, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said no heatwave is expected in the country over the next five days. "No Heat Wave Conditions likely over any part of the country during next five days," the weather agency said in a bulletin. On Saturday, the highest maximum temperature of 44.2 degree Celsius was reported in Ganganagar in west Rajasthan, it added.

The maximum temperatures of more than 40 degree Celsius were recorded at most places over west Rajasthan, at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, at a few places over and at isolated places over east Rajasthan, Punjab, west Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, the IMD said. Meanwhile, several parts of the country are witnessing a good spell of rainfall.

The IMD said the Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into remaining parts of Northwest Bay of Bengal some more parts of Odisha, most parts of West Bengal and some parts of Jharkhand and Bihar. "Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar and some parts of east Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours," the IMD said.

Maximum temperature settles at 34.4 degrees C in Delhi

Meanwhile, the mercury in the national capital settled at 34.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday with a moderate humidity level, making the weather a bit pleasant. The relative humidity was recorded at 50 per cent, according to the Met Department. The mercury had risen by several notches in the morning with the minimum temperature settling at 32 degrees Celsius, a day after the city registered a record low for June in 13 years.

