Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert for Rain, Hailstorm in These States | Deets Inside

A yellow alert has been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, gusty winds with speed ranging from 40 to 50 KMPH at isolated places in the western part of the state.

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert warning that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, hail and gusty winds ranging between 40 and 50 km per hour (KMPH) were very likely at isolated places in east Madhya Pradesh.

Two western disturbances in the form of cyclonic circulations were lying over south and north Pakistan, which were pumping in moisture from a trough lying from Maldives to central Maharashtra into Madhya Pradesh causing showers and harsh weather, Scientist R Balasubramanian, the director of IMD Bhopal Office told PTI.

Such weather is expected to prevail over the state for four more days, he said. According to the IMD, Berasia area in Bhopal district received 33.0 mm (more than 3 cm) rain since 8.30 am. Khargone district recorded 25 mm rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, senior meteorologist Ashfaq Husain of IMD’s Bhopal centre said.

Indore, Gwalior, Ujjain, Satna, Khandwa, Guna, Damoh among other districts witnessed drizzles, it was stated.

Himachal Pradesh Weather:

A severe hailstorm accompanied by heavy rains lashed the capital city of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, reducing visibility and disrupting normal traffic.

The local meteorological station has also issued an orange warning of heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and hail storm over plains, low and mid hills on May 1 and 2, which might cause damage to standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings.

The MeT office predicted light to moderate rainfall at many places in the state on May 2 and 3 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from the night of May 1.

Light Rain in Delhi, Maximum Temperature Drops

Light rain hit parts of Delhi on Sunday, bringing down the maximum temperature 10 notches below the season’s average to 28.7 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said.

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Safdarjung observatory recorded 0.3 mm rainfall while those at Palam and Lodhi Road reported traces between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 22.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average.

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of National Capital (Visuals from Vikas Marg ITO) pic.twitter.com/HTjYiaZpxk — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

The relative humidity oscillated between 71 and 56 per cent, the IMD said. The weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies for Monday with very light rain and thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds reaching speeds up to 25-35 kilometres per hour.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 28 and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively, the IMD added.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature settled at 22.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 33. 1 degrees.

