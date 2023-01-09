Top Recommended Stories
IMD Weather Update: Respite From Brutal Cold Wave In These States After 24 Hours | Check List Here
Cold Wave conditions will continue over north Rajasthan, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana on 9 January.
New Delhi: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that the brutal Cold Wave conditions over the plains of northwest India will subside after the next 24 hours. However, the weatherman also said that the very dense fog conditions will continue over many parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh during next 24 hours and decrease in intensity and distribution thereafter.
Weather Update: Here are some of the key takeaways from IMD’s prediction
- Cold wave conditions will prevail over Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Bihar on 9 and 10 January
- Severe cold day conditions very likely in many/some parts of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on 09th and cold day conditions on 10 January.
- Due to the approaching of fresh Western Disturbance from 10th January night, minimum temperatures are very likely to rise by 2-4°C over Northwest India after 24 hours.
- In East India, the minimum temperatures will witness a gradual rise by 2-3°C after two days
- Fall in minimum temperatures by 2-3°C most parts of Maharashtra States and Northern parts of Peninsular India during next 3 days
- As far as fog is concerned, a very dense fog very likely to continue during night and morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours
- Dense fog will prevail in the region after 24 hours
Dense fog also very likely over Jammu Division, Himachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during next 2-3 days.
