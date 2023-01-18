Home

Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert For 3 States As Severe Cold Wave Grips North India

Temperature in Ayanagar

New Delhi: Owing to a brutal cold wave and thick blanket of fog, the Indian India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded orange and yellow alerts for several parts of North India including Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana.

According to the weather department, cold wave to severe cold wave conditions are very likely to continue in isolated pockets over north Rajasthan and Cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and north Madhya Pradesh on 19th and abate thereafter

“An active Western Disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India from January 21 to January 25. Under its influence, rainfall/snowfall is likely to commence over the western Himalayan region in the early hours of January 21 and continue till January 25 with peak activity on January 23-24,” the IMD said in a statement.

Yellow Alert Issued in Punjab and Haryana:

In Punjab, Gurdaspur, Firozpur, Muktsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur and Bathinda are on orange alert. Districts such as Fazilka, Barnala, Sangrur, Ludhiana and Fatehgarh Sahib are on yellow alert.

In Haryana, Sonipat, Jhajjar, Rewari, Sonipat and Hisar are on orange alert, while Ambala, Kurukshetra, Bhiwani and Palwal are on yellow alert.

Here are some of the key updates from IMD Update:

Most parts of Uttar Pradesh are on yellow alert.

According to the Weatherman, Dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets during night & morning hours over Himachal Pradesh during 18th-19 th

Dense fog in Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim and Bihar during 18th-20th; Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya and Tripura during 18th-21st January

Rise in minimum temperatures by 3-5°C very likely over many parts of Northwest India on 19th & 20th January and no significant change thereafter for the subsequent 3 days.

No significant change in minimum temperatures over Madhya Pradesh till 19th morning and rise by 3-5°C thereafter.

Two western disturbances in quick succession are likely to affect northwest India on January 18 and 20, as a result, cold wave conditions over northwest India are likely to abate from January 19.

Delhi Weather Update:

The National Capital is likely to witness light rains. According to the IMD, the city is likely to be covered with “partly cloudy sky, moderate to dense fog in the morning with the possibility of very light rain/drizzle towards night”.

The weather office further added that a light to moderate hailstorm is likely at isolated places over Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh and north Rajasthan on January 23 and 24.