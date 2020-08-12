Gujarat Rains Latest News: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy to heavy rain for Gujarat and issued red alert for the state. Also Read - Delhi Rains in August Hit Record Low of 10 Years: IMD

Issuing a statement, the IMD said that the heavy rain in the state will continue till August 16. It also predicted light to moderate rainfall in most parts of the state during this period.

On Wednesday, several parts of south and central Gujarat received heavy rainfall. Parts of Panchmahal, Valsad, Navsari, Surat, Chhota Udepur and Narmada districts in south and central Gujarat witnessed heavy showers on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 14 teams across the state following heavy rainfall forecast from the IMD.

The IMD has issued red alert for Navsari and Valsad in south Gujarat, Dwarka and Jamnagar in Saurashtra, as well as for the Union territory of Daman and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

In the wake of the rain forecast, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea along the state coast till August 16.