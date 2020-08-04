Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rain for various parts of Karnataka on Wednesday. Issuing a statement, the IMD said that heavy rainfall will continue till August 8 in Coastal Karnataka, North Interior Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka. Also Read - Bangalore Containment Zones: Total Count Surpasses 20,000-mark, South Zone Tops The List With 4,100 COVID Hotspots | Full List

The IMD today issued red alert for Coastal Karnataka, saying heavy to extremely very heavy rainfall are expected at isolated places in all districts of the state.

On Monday, the IMD had also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for coastal Maharashtra, Goa and Coastal Karnataka.

Apart from this, heavy rainfall was also expected for Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Kerala.

The IMD had also said that widespread rain and thunderstorms are possible over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Tripura, Sikkim, West Bengal, Bihar, East Uttar Pradesh, East Maharashtra, Telangana and interior Karnataka.