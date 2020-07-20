Weather Update For Delhi: Barely 24 hours after wreaking havoc in the national capital, killing 4 people and devastating houses, heavy rains are expected in Delhi for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday. The IMD has also issued orange alert for the next three days. Also Read - Delhi Rains: DTC Bus Gets Stuck in Waterlogged Road, Fire Services Personnel Rescue Passengers | Watch

During this time, widespread moderate rains are predicted for the rest of Delhi and neighbouring areas.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy showers very likely over Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh during the next two days," the IMD said in its forecast.

The IMD further added that the convergence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea is likely to continue over northwest India for another two-three days.

The IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Delhi predicted moderate rains along with winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour towards Monday night.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded a maximum of 32.6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the normal.

The first heavy monsoon rainfall in Delhi on Sunday claimed four lives, including that of a mini-truck driver who got trapped in a waterlogged underpass. The heavy rain on Sunday threw the traffic into disarray and led to the collapse of several shanties.

The IMD has four colour-coded warnings as per the intensity of any weather system — green, yellow, orange and red. Orange alert is given to authorities to be prepared.

(With inputs from IANS , PTI)