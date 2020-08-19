Monsoon News: A day after the Delhi-NCR received heavy downpour which led to flooding and traffic jam, the India Meteorological Department said on Wednesday predicted intense rainfall for parts of central and east India over the next five days. Also Read - Gurugram News: After Incessant Rain in Delhi-NCR, Low-lying Areas in Gurugram Witness Waterlogging, Traffic Jam

Issuing strong warning, the IMD said that heavy rainfall is expected over Chhattisgarh on August 19-20, east Madhya Pradesh on August 20, west Madhya Pradesh on August 21 and 22, east Rajasthan on August 22 and Gujarat on August 22 and 23.

The IMD also added that there are chances of flood, waterlogging and closure of underpasses in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha because if the heavy downpour. It may also lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments, it added.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre and Regional Meteorological Centre of the IMD said that a well-marked low pressure area lies over north coastal Odisha. A low pressure area is the first stage of any cyclone. It is very likely to move westwards and concentrate into a depression during the next 24 hours, the IMD said.

The IMD further added that under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls are very likely along with isolated extremely heavy falls over Odisha on Wednesday.