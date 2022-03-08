New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued a ‘yellow’ alert, predicting thunderstorms in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra for the next two days. As per the updates from the National Weather Forecasting Centre (NWFC), the wind confluence and a trough in easterlies run from southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast to Konkan coast in lower tropospheric levels.Also Read - Depression Forms Over Bay Of Bengal, IMD Issues Weather Warning For Tamil Nadu

“Under the influence of these weather systems, isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (are) very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Gujarat, east Rajasthan and west Madhya Pradesh during March 8-10,” the IMD said. Also Read - Weather Forecast: IMD Predicts Thunderstorm, Rainfall In THESE States For Next 2 Days

The IMD further added that the isolated hailstorm (IS) very likely over north central Maharashtra on March 8 and 9 and adjoining Marathwada on March 9. Also Read - Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD Predicts Hail Precipitation in Some Areas. See Visuals Here

According to the Mumbai-based Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Palghar, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri could witness thunderstorm activity, lightning, moderate rain and gusty storm over the next two days.

Mumbai could very likely witness light rain and thunderstorms over the next two days, the RMC added.

The IMD issues four colour-coded warnings – green, yellow, orange and red – based on the intensity of any weather condition.

(With inputs from PTI)