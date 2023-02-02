Home

Respite From Cold! IMD Predicts Rise In Temperature, No Rainfall This Week In Delhi

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that temperatures in the Delhi-NCR region will rise in the next few days and rainfall is not expected in the capital city for at least a week.

In a statement on Thursday, IMD said that the Western Disturbance is affecting the Himalayan region, due to which some light rain and snowfall are expected in the Himalayan region especially Jammu & Kashmir in the next two days.

The Western Disturbance also affects other places, so temperature may also increase in North West India in the coming two-three days. Especially in the Delhi-NCR region, the temperature is expected to rise by 9-10 degrees in the next two-three days.

The temperature may be around 9-10 degrees in the morning and 24-25 degrees in the evening. This situation is expected to persist for 2-4 days. In the meantime, the maximum temperature can touch 24 degrees.

However, rainfall is not expected in the next one week. The overall weather will remain pleasant, and winds are expected to blow at around 30 km per hour. People will also be getting relief from the cold, as the temperature will increase in the coming days, IMD said.