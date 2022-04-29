New Delhi: Summer arrived early this year as most parts of the country witnessed excruciatingly warm temperatures. The heatwave arrived early and grown particularly intense in the past decade, killing hundreds every year. The main summer months — April, May and June — are always hot in most parts of India before monsoon rains bring cooler temperatures. It is a long way to go before monsoon arrives and the heatwave conditions is likely to intensify in the coming days. India had already witnessed its “hottest summer ever” with large parts of the country reporting temperatures around 45 degrees Celsius.Also Read - Blackout Warning: Delhi Metro, Hospitals May Face Problem With 24-Hour Power Supply As Only '1 Day Coal Stock Left In City'

An unusually early heat wave brought more extreme temperatures to a large swath of India’s northwest, raising concerns that such weather conditions could become typical. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an “orange” alert, warning the city residents of a severe heatwave on Friday. The IMD has also issued an “orange” alert for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and parts of Maharashtra, and predicting a rise of another two degrees Celsius in northwest region.

Heatwave in India – Top points