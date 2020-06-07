New Delhi: Days after Cyclone Amphan and Cyclone Nisarga left a trail of devastations in the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that a low-pressure area is likely to develop over the east-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours. Also Read - After Cyclones Amphan And Nisarga, Another Low-Pressure System Forming in Bay of Bengal? Here's What India Meteorological Department Has to Say

The IMD said under the influence of the low pressure, heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana from June 9 to 11.

"A Low-Pressure area is likely to develop over the east-central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours," the IMD said.

The IMD also said that under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall accompanied by isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha, north coastal AP, and Telangana during 9-11 June and isolated heavy falls over Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, and Gujarat during 10-11 June.

The metropolis and several south Bengal districts were lashed by moderate rain on Sunday afternoon, bringing in relief from the scorching summer heat, which hovered between 37 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius in different places in the region. Some areas in the city were waterlogged due to the rain.

The weatherman in its forecast said that rain or thundershower will occur at a few places in south Bengal districts for the next three days, following which it is likely to occur in many places of the state.