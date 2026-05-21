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May 21 Weather Update: Will Delhi see further rise in temperatures today? 9 of worlds 15 hottest cities are in India, IMD issues heat alert

May 21 Weather Update: Will Delhi see further rise in temperatures today? 9 of world’s 15 hottest cities are in India, IMD issues heat alert

Power distribution companies said that during the first 20 days of May, power demand was 65–75% higher compared to the same period last year.

Heatwave in Delhi (PTI)

New Delhi: India is facing one of the sharpest weather contrasts of the season while northern and central regions continue to reel under severe heatwave conditions, southern states and island territories are receiving steady rainfall activity. On Wednesday, 9 out of the world’s 15 hottest cities were in India. Uttar Pradesh’s Banda recorded the highest temperature at 48°C, making it the hottest city in the country. Delhi also witnessed its hottest morning of the season on Wednesday.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in some areas for the third consecutive day. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heatwave conditions until May 26, meaning there is little hope of relief until next Tuesday.

Maximum temperatures in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday remained between 44°C and 45°C, while on Thursday they could rise further to 46°C. Hospitals have also reported a rise in patients suffering from heat-related illnesses. The weather department has advised people to avoid direct exposure to the sun over the next few days.

Where are the heat wave alerts?

Delhi-NCR

Haryana

Punjab

Rajasthan

Uttar Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh

Vidarbha

Bihar

Telangana

Chhattisgarh

Coastal Andhra Pradesh

Odisha

The electricity demand in Delhi rose to 8,039 MW on Wednesday, amid the scorching heat. This is the highest recorded so far this year. Power distribution companies said that during the first 20 days of May, power demand was 65–75% higher compared to the same period last year.

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Chennai Weather Today

Minimum: 29°C | Maximum: 37°C

Mumbai Weather Today

Minimum: 29°C | Maximum: 32°C

Hyderabad Weather Today

Minimum: 29°C | Maximum: 44°C

Karnataka Weather Today

Minimum: 22°C | Maximum: 35°C

Uttar Pradesh Weather Today

Minimum: 34°C | Maximum: 48°C

Rajasthan Weather Today

Minimum: 29°C | Maximum: 45°C

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Today

Minimum: 10°C | Maximum: 19°C

Punjab Weather Today

Minimum: 30°C | Maximum: 45°C

Ahmedabad Weather Today

Minimum: 29°C | Maximum: 42°C

Only 34.45 percent Water Left in 166 Reservoirs: Report

According to the reports, the Central Water Commission has expressed concern over increasing pressure on drinking water supply, irrigation, and power generation by the end of May. In such a situation, lower rainfall during the monsoon due to the impact of El Niño could worsen conditions further.

According to the latest report, the country currently has a total of 63.232 billion cubic meters (BCM) of water available. This is around 24 percent higher than normal storage levels. However, by May 14, the available water had declined to 63.232 BCM. Water storage in these 166 reservoirs currently stands at only 34.45%, making the declining water levels a matter of concern.

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