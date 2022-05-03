Weather Update Today: The Indian meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow warning for Northwest India over western disturbances, even as the heatwave spell subsided across most parts of the country. The Weather Department said that Delhi was likely to receive rainfall on May 3, accompanied by strong winds. “The heatwave in Odisha and Bengal was over on April 30, as we predicted. Strong winds will be there in the next two to three days. We are also giving a yellow warning to Northwest India as there is a western disturbance. Delhi is likely to experience rain mainly on May 3. Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab are on yellow alert and strong winds will be there and rain may occur,” senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani told news agency ANI. He was further quoted as saying western disturbance was “very active” and the wind pattern could be seen in Delhi, Lucknow and Jaipur. East winds will also be strong and temperature will not rise for the next six to seven days, Jenamani added.Also Read - India Is Sizzling: Heatwave Kills 25 In Maharashtra; Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani Hill-Stations Bake Above 30 Deg C

Rainfall predictions for Northern, Eastern India

IMD said that heavy rainfall is very likely to occur over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal-Sikkim on 2 May. Arunachal Pradesh (2 and 3 May), Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura (2-4 May) will also face similar conditions.

The weather department has issued yellow alert for thunderstorm in northwest India. Very heavy rainfall will also occur over Assam-Meghalaya and Tripura on May 3.

Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is very likely to occur over Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during next 5 days.

Light rainfall with duststorm, thunderstorm, lightning, gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) very likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan during next 3 days, said IMD.

Moderate isolated rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during next 24 hours and likely to increase thereafter with scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with isolated thunderstorm/lightning/gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) during 03rd -06 th May. Isolated hailstorm also likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 03rd & 04th May, 2022

Rainfall predictions for Southern India

Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds very likely over Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana during next 5 days.

Heavy rainfall very likely over Kerala-Mahe on 4 May

Formation of Low Pressure Area

A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and neighbourhood around 04 th May. Under its influence, a Low Pressure Area is likely to form over the same region around 06th May. It is likely become more marked during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to cause;

Heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 05th and isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on 06th May.

Squally wind (speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph) very likely to prevail over South Andaman Sea & adjoining north Andaman Sea and East central Bay of Bengal on 4 and 5 May and (speed reaching 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) likely to prevail over Andaman Sea adjoining Eastcentral & Southeast Bay of Bengal on 06th May. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.